The National Hereford Calf Show 2021 was held on Saturday 20 November in GVM Tullamore.

After missing the physical event in 2020, this year’s calf show was back with a bang and turned out to be a great success.

The competition was run as part of the Hereford weekend in Tullamore, whereby the Next Gen Herefords youth competition was held on the Friday evening and the Genetic Gems Hereford heifer sale was held straight after the national calf show.

The weekend was a huge success, with a lot of breeders really happy with the format of the event.

Supreme male Hereford champion: Edwin and Robert Jones, Riverside, Kenagh, Co Longford. 372222238140445, Keenagh Rio, male, 2021-01-04, Sire: Pute Nascar N13, Dam: Cill Cormaic Lacey

Mark Moore took on the task of judging the pedigree calf classes. Mark runs the herd of Annabeg Herefords, based outside Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in partnership with his father Lawrence.

A large entry of over 80 cattle meant it was no easy task.

Overall female Hereford

National Hereford calf show female champion 2021 was awarded to Herberry 1 Lucy Ray, bred by Veronica Brennan and Ray de Vere Hunt, Tipperary. This maiden heifer is no stranger to success. Earlier this year she was crowned national Hereford reserve champion 2021, national Hereford female champion 2021 and national Hereford heifer of the year 2021. Lucy Ray then went on to top the Genetic Gems sale when she sold to Northern Ireland for €9,000 later that day.

Supreme male Hereford

National Hereford calf show male champion 2021 was awarded to Keenagh Rio, bred by Edwin and Robert Jones, Longford.

Supreme female Hereford reserve champion: Sean and Gary McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan. 372214481661131, Corlismore Oyster 131, female, 2021-02-02, Sire: Shiloh Farm Dynamite, Dam: Corlismore Oyster 597 pictured with Evleyn McKiernan

This January 2021-born bull is sired by Pute Nascar N13 and out of Cill Cormaic Lacey. Supreme male reserve champion went to Sinéad Conry, Rathnollag, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co Roscommon for her January 2021-born Rathnollag Buster sired by Trillick George and out of Castleroberts Stephanie.

Supreme female Hereford champion: Raymond Vere Hunt and Veronica Brennan, Dualla, Cashel, Co Tipperary. 372226228450705, Herberry 1 Lucy-Ray, female, 2020-11-19, Sire: KKO, Dam: Gouldingpoll 1 Lucy 641

Moocall senior female Hereford championship

Moocall senior Hereford female champion: Raymond Vere Hunt and Veronica Brennan, Dualla, Cashel, Co Tipperary. 372226228450705, Herberry 1 Lucy-Ray, female, 2020-11-19, Sire: KKO, Dam: Gouldingpoll 1 Lucy 641.

Senior Hereford female reserve champion: Michael O’Keeffe, Gurteragh, Newmarket, Co Cork, 372213625320945, Dominarigle 1 Grace 945, female, 2021-01-04, Sire: Panmure 1 Henry, Dam: Dominarigle 1 Sydney 611.

Allsure funior female Hereford championship

Allsure junior female Hereford champion: Sean and Gary McKiernan, Corlismore House, Corlismore, Co Cavan. 372214481661131, Corlismore Oyster 131, female, 2021-02-02, Sire: Shiloh Farm Dynamite, Dam: Corlismore Oyster 597.

Junior female reserve Hereford champion: T&A Fitzgerald, Glebe House, Mount Temple, Moate, Co Westmeath. 372223154940931, Griananpoll 1 Orange V 931, female, 2021-02-05, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Griananpoll 1 Orange M661.

Herdwatch senior male Hereford championship

Herdwatch senior male Hereford champion: Edwin and Robert Jones, Riverside, Kenagh, Co Longford. 372222238140445, Keenagh Rio, male, 2021-01-04, Sire: Pute Nascar N13, Dam: Cill Cormaic Lacey.

Senior male reserve Hereford champion: Sinéad Conry, Rathnollag, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. 372219265980893, Rathnollag Buster, male, 2021-01-12, Sire: Trillick George, Dam: Castleroberts Stephanie.

Dectomax junior male Hereford championship

Dectomax junior male Hereford champion: T&A Fitzgerald, Glebe House, Mount Temple, Moate, Co Westmeath. 372223154960933, Grianan Vortex, male, 2021-02-19, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Grianan Orange O734.

Junior male reserve Hereford champion: Christine Drumm, Crowenstown, Delvin, Co Westmeath. 372223810270022, Crowenstown Jameson, male, 2021-05-26, Sire: Balleen Benefit, Dam: Crowenstown Arabella Ivy.