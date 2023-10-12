Albert DeCogan, Bernard and Jacinta Kerins, Karl Connell and Cathal O’Meara, pictured with the junior female, junior male, senior female and senior male champions, respectively, at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association National Calf Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

As part of its Autumn Extravaganza weekend, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association (IAAA) held its €10,000 2023 National Calf Show at Mid Tipp Thurles Mart on Sunday, 8 October.

Well supported by breeders, this year’s National Calf Show boasted 115 entries from herds all across Ireland, which culminated in five highly prestigious championships: junior male and junior female, senior male and senior female, followed by the Angus Beef Ireland National Calf Show supreme championship.

Adjudicating over the 10 calf classes was Alwyn Armour, from the Woodvale herd in Northern Ireland. With males and females who were all champions in their own right, Armour had some tough calls to make throughout the day.

Karl, Oisín and Saoirse Connell pictured with the senior female Champion, Bellingham V Trish 3, at the IAAA National Calf Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Senior female

Kicking off the highly sought-after championships were the senior females, which was narrowed down from 58 entries to three first-prize winners. No strangers to the show ring, the Connell Brothers from Co Meath were tapped forward with their January 2022-born heifer, Bellingham V Trish 3, who is sired by Intelagri Matteo.

The reserve senior female championship title was awarded to the September 2022-born Clontead Lady Hotshot X392, who was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg from the herd of Eustace and Deirdre Burke from Co Cork.

Cathal O’Meara exhibiting the senior male champion and the overall supreme champion, Luddenmore Victorious, on behalf of Dr Michael Sheehan, at the IAAA National Calf Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Senior male

Victorious by name and victorious by nature, the senior male champion, and the 2023 supreme champion at the IAAA National Calf Show was the powerful, stylish and eye-catching Luddenmore Victorious, from the herd of Dr Michael Sheehan from Co Limerick. Sired by Drumhill Lord Hampstead, the September 2022-born bull, who was exhibited by Cathal O’Meara, stood proud as a very deserving winner at this year’s show.

The reserve senior male championship was scooped up by the second prize winner in the same class as the champion, Gurtavoher Venice, from the herd of John G Barlow and family from Co Tipperary. The September 2022-born bull was sired by Clooncarne Pellet and has enjoyed many successes this year on the summer show circuit.

Albert DeCogan won the junior female championship at the IAAA National Calf Show, with his February 2023 born-calf, Mogeely Elana Z895. \ Shanon Kinahan

Junior female

After careful consideration in the junior female classes, an impressive line-up of heifer calves saw the renowned Co Cork-based breeder Albert DeCogan tapped forward as the junior female champion with his February 2023-born calf, Mogeely Elana Z895, who was sired by Drumbeera Everest U241.

The reserve champion title in this section was awarded to Co Cavan breeder Leo McEnroe, with his January 2023-born heifer calf, Lisduff Philly Z121. Philly, who is sired by Liss Buster – sold to a Northern Ireland-based breeder at Saturday’s premier sale for one of the highest sale prices of €8,000.

Jacinta and Bernard Keirns won the junior male championship and the reserve overall championship at the IAAA National Calf Show, with their March 2023-born calf, Keirns Warrior. \ Shanon Kinahan

Junior male

Completing the day’s championships were the junior males, who again left Alwyn Armour with some tough decisions to make. With strong contenders in the championship line-up, the junior male championship and the reserve supreme championship titles travelled to Co Sligo, to the herd of husband and wife duo, Bernard and Jacinta Kerins, with their March 2023-born bull, Keirns Warrior. Sired by Penguin Henry M503, the stylish young bull found victory in a very strong class of bulls prior to the championship.

The reserve junior male championship saw Liscahill Lord Hector Z665 from the herd of PJ Kenny, Co Longford take the plaudits for his January 2023-born bull. Sired by Stouphill Bomber, the young bull stood proud as the reserve junior male champion.