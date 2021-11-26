Brendan Gleeson of the Department of Agriculture at the Irish Farmers Journal Beef Summit. \ Dave Ruffles

Department of Agriculture secretary general Brendan Gleeson and the principal officer of the Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will be among the speakers who will tackle the complicated area of EU farming policy at the annual Ludgate Hub agricultural seminar.

The Skibbereen event, which will be virtual this year, will look at the sustainability of farming, present and future EU policies, emerging trends and innovation within agri tech, agricultural challenges and solutions.

Taking place on 30 November at 11am, the event will be chaired by editor and chief executive of the Irish Farmers Journal Justin McCarthy.

The keynote speakers will be the aforementioned Brendan Gleeson; principal scientific officer in the sustainable agri-food sciences division at the UK’s AFBI and specialist in the area of soil carbon Dario Fornara; and Cork dairy farmer and IFA Munster regional chair Harold Kingston.

Kingston sits on the advisory committee of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Panellists on the day will include:

Deirdre de Bhailís, Dingle Hub manager.

Ian O'Shea, CTO Net Feasa.

Dinny Galvin, West Kerry Dairy Farmers SEC and ESB Networks Dingle project ambassador.

Aine Macken-Walsh, senior research officer, Teagasc Rural Economy & Development Programme.

The two-hour virtual event is free to attend and places can be booked here.