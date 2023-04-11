Pensioners, carers, people with disabilities, lone parents, widows and widowers will also receive the payment. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers who are availing of the Farm Assist payment and those in the Rural Social Scheme will receive a €200 lump sum payment at the end of this month to help with the cost of living.

The payment will be made to 1.3m people who are on long-term social welfare payments from 24 April.

People will receive their €200 lump sum payment on the same day that they usually receive their primary payment and eligible individuals will receive one lump sum payment.

Some 4,500 farmers take part in the Farm Assist programme, while 2,800 take part in the Rural Social Scheme.

Pressures

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that cost of living pressures are continuing to affect people right across this country.

“In February, I was delighted to secure Government approval for over €410m in additional supports to be paid to families in the coming months.

“This €200 lump sum payment is the first of these measures and will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

“Parents who receive the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will also get an additional €100 for each child this summer,” she said.