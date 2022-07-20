The Government’s ambitious plans to increase the utilisable agricultural area farmed organically to 7.5% by 2027 is being underpinned by greatly enhanced payments and a five-fold increase in the budget to €256m. Payment rates are being increased by anywhere from €20/ha to €500/ha, with the Department particularly keen to attract horticulture and dairy producers in to the scheme.
The proposed payment rates submitted in Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan for approval by the EU Commission are detailed in Table 1, while the payment rates under the existing scheme are outlined in Table 2.
