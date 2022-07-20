Suckler and sheep farmers will now be paid €300/ha in their first two years of conversion, an increase of €80/ha on the previous scheme.

The average sheep or suckler farmer could be paid €61,600 over five years in the next Organic Farming Scheme.

Farmers who decide to go organic will receive a lump sum sweetener of €2,000 in year one in addition to a payment per hectare.

As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal last month, increased Organic Farming Scheme payment rates will come into effect from January.

Suckler and sheep farmers will now be paid €300/ha in their first two years of conversion, an increase of €80/ha on the previous scheme. This will be followed by a €250/ha payment once they are converted for years three to five.

Dairy farmers who convert will receive €350/ha and €300/ha upon conversion, while tillage farmers will receive €320/ha to make the switch, with this payment dropping to €270/ha thereafter.

Furthermore, the Irish Organic Association has said that the new payment rates will apply to farmers already taking part in the scheme.

These annual organic payments will be made in addition to the annual BPS, ANC and ACRES payments.

