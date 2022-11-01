Growing up and working in Luxembourg, Fred Jaeger has always been involved in timber, and all things forestry related. He worked in the family’s sawmill business for many years, but moved to Boyle in Co Roscommon in 2007.
“Ireland is about 27 times bigger than Luxembourg. Luxembourg is a very small country and it has a population of 640,000. It’s densely populated. My family’s sawmill was just 7km from the city centre. After working in the business for many years, it became clear that planning limitations, little to no option to expand and major traffic congestion was hampering the future of the business.
