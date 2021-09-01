Wool has declined rapidly in value in the last few years.

I noticed something quite interesting while browsing online the other day; sheep’s wool being used to make mattresses.

Said wool mattresses are being sold by UK retailer John Lewis Mattresses for £600 to £900. After some research, I discovered wool duvets and pillows have become increasingly popular too instead of their synthetic counterparts.

With wool having declined so rapidly in value in the last few years, I’m wondering if an Irish company could jump on the bandwagon so I could take last year’s wool out of the back of the shed at long last.