Lynx Engineering Ireland has been appointed by German-based Düvelsdorf as the sole distributor of the company’s range of grassland maintenance, agricultural and forestry equipment for Ireland.

Lynx has said it will be marketing and distributing the full range of Düvelsdorf products, delivered along with product support and parts supply through its dealer network. The focus initially will be on grassland maintenance and cultivation equipment including rakes, rollers and seeders, as well as silage rollers, bale spikes, transport boxes and sweepers.

A family-owned business established over 90 years ago, Düvelsdorf’s core is grassland technology. It has broadened its range over the years to include a variety of silage, tillage and seeding products as well as sweeping machines, front loader implements and snow clearing equipment.