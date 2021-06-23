Kuhn Center Ireland Ltd has appointed Lyons & Burton (Carlow branch only) as a dealer responsible for the areas of Carlow and north Kilkenny.
“We are delighted to team up with Lyons & Burton who will be offering the full Kuhn product portfolio to include grass and forage machines, tillage and winter feeding equipment. The company is a long-established dealer with vast experience in the sale and support of machinery. We feel confident they will work effectively with Kuhn across our broad range of products and we look forward to a long and successful partnership. The company will be holding various demonstrations across the product ranges soon,” explained Kuhn area sales manager Killian Griffith.
