M-Tec Engineering used this year's Ploughing as a platform to launch its livestock trailer range.

M-Tec Engineering, based in Swanlinbar, Co Cavan, exhibited at the Ploughing for the first time and as part of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena.

Attracting the attention of many was the firm's new livestock trailer range, which builds on its existing single-axle Eco and tandem-axle General Purpose tipping/non-tipping trailer ranges.

On display was the first 12ft tandem-axle model equipped with a folding front flap, slurry tank and LED lighting, all of which is said to be standard specification.

Later this year, the firm says it will offer the option of sheep decks, as well as expand the line-up to include a tri-axle 14ft model for 2023.

Pricing for the full spec 12ft unit pictured above is €8,500 plus VAT.