The Quad Master trailer measures 7.6ft x 4.4ft wide and features a side opening gate and step to allow the operator easy access to and from the quad.

After a successful Ploughing last year, M-Tec Engineering, based in Swanlinbar, Co Cavan, is making a return to this year’s event.

Within the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, M-Tec will showcase its latest Quad Master trailer, Canopy trailer and 14ft livestock trailer complete with sheep decks.

Quad Master trailer

The M-Tec Quad Master trailer is a unique single-axle trailer, designed to transport a quad or be transported by a quad. It measures 7.6ft x 4.4ft wide and features a side opening gate and step to allow the operator easy access to and from the quad.

It is also equipped with a swan-neck tow bar, for improved turning and wide tyres for farm use.

Available in 6ft x 4ft or 7ft x 4ft versions, the Canopy trailer serves as a multipurpose solution for transporting everything, from materials to sheep or calves. It is also equipped with a detachable tow bar.

A 14ft tri-axle livestock trailer with sheep decks will also be on display.

A 14 x 6ft tri-axle livestock trailer with sheep decks will also be on show. Standard specification includes aluminium gates, front fold-down flap, aluminium mudguards, 175x75 R16 tyres, chequer-plate floor and LED lighting.

Optional equipment includes dividing gates, run-off tanks, top and bottom side vents and interior lighting.