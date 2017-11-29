Sign in to your account
Maam Cross mart manager dies in car crash

By on
The well-known mart manager, hotelier and GAA man, Eoin Burke, died in a single-car collision.
Eoin Burke (53), the Maam Cross Mart manager died in a single-car car collision at 1.30pm on Saturday at Cornamona, Co Galway.

The well-known mart manager died at the scene and his body was taken for post-mortem at University Hospital Galway.

Mr Burke and his family were also known for owning Peacockes Hotel in Connemara, and he was a former player and chairman of the Clonbur GAA club.

Mr Burke’s funeral mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Clonbur at 12pm on Wednesday.

