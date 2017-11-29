Maam Cross mart manager dies in car crash
The well-known mart manager, hotelier and GAA man, Eoin Burke, died in a single-car collision.
Eoin Burke (53), the Maam Cross Mart manager died in a single-car car collision at 1.30pm on Saturday at Cornamona, Co Galway.
The well-known mart manager died at the scene and his body was taken for post-mortem at University Hospital Galway.
Mr Burke and his family were also known for owning Peacockes Hotel in Connemara, and he was a former player and chairman of the Clonbur GAA club.
Mr Burke’s funeral mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church in Clonbur at 12pm on Wednesday.
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
