Some 43% of farm deaths are caused by tractors and farm vehicles and a further 10% are caused by machinery, according to data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Speaking at Teagasc's Signpost webinar on Friday around farm safety, Francis Bligh said that working with tractors and machinery is "inherently dangerous".

There's a wide range of reasons causing tractor/vehicle accidents according to the data; tractors overturning accounts for 18% to 20%, crushing accounts for 14% to 15% and the vehicle rolling/driving over the farmer accounts for 20% to 22% of fatalities.

Some 19% of deaths are due to livestock, according to the data.

"Cows and calves that are spooked by something like a dog can move in directions that you can't anticipate.

"Gates collapse, crushes collapse or maybe there are too many animals in a pen, which can put a lot of pressure on the facilities you have in place.

"Facilities have to be up to scratch for the number of animals you are trying to work with," he added.

Dairy industry

Dairy farms account for 18% of all deaths in agriculture.

"The national farm survey do a lot of work in collecting information on farm accidents; they show that the dairy industry is highly represented in the accident rates," he said.

The data shows that about 2,500 accidents happen per year and 18% of them are in the dairy area.

Accidents in cattle rearing and cattle finishing account for approximately 8% each.

However, Bligh stressed that the dairy industry is "over-represented in the number of accidents that are happening".

There is a culture of risk-taking on farms, according to David Meredith, who has studied the social sustainability of the farming profession.

"Everyday tasks become routine tasks and the risk becomes invisible," he said.

Example

He gave a simple example of putting on a trailer, nothing happened yesterday, nothing may happen today, until one day there is an accident.

He mentioned that work carried out by Sally Shorthall and others has argued that understanding farm accidents requires analysis of how families are socialised to interact with the farming space.

He added that reducing farm accidents is not just about identifying risks such as a freshly calved cow or a PTO, but that the total health of the individual is important to how they can go about their daily job.

"The healthier somebody is overall, the safer they will be as well," he said.