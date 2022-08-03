Cheffins has launched its first podcast – ‘Auction Torque’, which charts the planning and production of one of the biggest vintage auctions in Europe, hosted at Cheffins.

The first episode takes listeners behind the scenes of the Cheffins July Vintage Sale, which is one of three collective sales hosted by the firm from its sale ground at Sutton, near Ely.

Presented by Edd Mowbray, Cheffins says Auction Torque provides in-depth previews of the machines tipped to be popular on sale day and the estimates they could achieve, before charting their success at the auction and interviewing buyers and sellers of some of the most expensive tractors in the UK.

Auction Torque will follow the Cheffins Machinery Sales calendar, featuring guest interviews and big names in the vintage world over a series of episodes.

Oliver Godfrey, Head of Cheffins Machinery Department says: “It’s been great fun recording it and we hope it will give our customers and clients a bit of a laugh when they listen in.

“The podcast gives a glimpse into the weird and wonderful world of collecting vintage tractors and its brilliant community.

“Our sales are quite a feat in terms of organisation, and we hope that this podcast will give us a new and exciting way to communicate with our customers and clients.”