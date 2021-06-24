This 1982 International 1255XL in its orginal condition will be sure to draw attention.

Hennessy Auctioneers is set to host its next online machinery auction this Saturday 26 June at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode: R32 WT10).

It is expected that over 450 lots will be up for grabs, with the yard currently nearing full occupancy.

The auction is set to commence at 11am sharp via the Livestock Live (LSL) platform.

The lots up for grabs include a wide selection of used farm machinery, tool, plant and livestock equipment.

The catalogue can now be viewed on the LSL app, with registration also open.

Interested bidders must pay a refundable deposit of €250 in order to be able to bid.

Gates are open for viewing on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday from 8am.

All COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to while on site.

Below are some of the standout lots currently booked for Saturday’s auction.

This 1982 International 1255XL in its orginal condition will be sure to draw attention.

This Tanco Autowrap 1400 wrapper is up for grabs.

This Massey Ferguson 135 is to be sold.

Fleming hydraulic double bale handler.

Lely Lotus 770 six rotor tedder.

34ft tri-axle bale trailer complete with loading ramps.

Dooley 18ft silage trailer.

Kubota 8t digger.

Tuffmac 14ft tri-axle livestock trailer complete with dividing gate and tank.