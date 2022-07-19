This Amazone fertiliser spreader is described to be in an "as-new" condition.

This original 2007 New Holland TL 100A with low hours will be one of the standout lots.

Munster Auctions is set to host a farm machinery clearance auction as per instructions for the reps of the late John Holmes in Oola, Co Limerick. Set to take place online on Monday 25 July at 7pm, auctioneer Martin Lonergan explained that the auction will consist of genuine machinery which has been excellently maintained and stored in sheds during their lifetime on the farm.

Viewing will take place on Saturday 23 July from 10am to 5pm. The sale is being held online only on the MartBids platform. A bidding deposit will be required to bid, and if an item isn’t purchased, the deposit will return to your account in seven days.

The standout lots on offer include an original 2007 New Holland TL 100A with low hours, a tidy Ford New Holland 7740, an “as-new” Amazone fertiliser spreader, a 2019 Krone six-rotor tedder, a 2015 Rossmore 1,800gal slurry tanker, a 2006 John Deere 1355 trailed mower and an immaculate Nugent cattle trailer.

Having spent five years working with Cork Marts, auctioneer Martin Lonergan has now set up his own business, Munster Auctions. During his time with the company, he was involved in property sales and livestock auctioneering, while he also set up and ran their machinery auction business.

