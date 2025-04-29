Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a clearance sale of tractors, machinery and dairy equipment for Richard Kingston Barrowhouse, Athy, Co Kildare, on Saturday 26 April 2025. The auction took place both live on-site and online, which marks Doyle’s first in-person sale since before COVID-19. With 126 lots up for grabs, almost all were sold on the day, with the exception of just two.

An immaculate 2020 Manitou MLA-T 533-145 V+ centre pivot loader with 2,134 hours topped the sale, securing €70,000. This was followed by a 2009 John Deere 6830 Premium with 4,118 hours with a set of front weights fetching €53,800. A 2019 John Deere 5100R with 2,340 hours sold for €47,500.

A 2009 John Deere 6330 with a 633-front loader with 4,737 hours sold for €43,000, a 2012 Lely 245 (XtraCut 17) round baler with just 11,170 bales on the clock sold for €24,000, a Bobman cubicle scraper and bedder with 183 hours made €17,200, a 2018 Kverneland 9464 twin rotor rake made €12,400, a McHale 991 BJS round bale wrapper with 9,923 bales sold for €9,600 and a 40 KVA generator in as-new condition with just 60 hours sold for €9,000.

A 2019 Kverneland 8555 four-rotor tedder made €6,100, a Tuffmac 14ft tri-axle stock trailer €5,900, a 30ft bale trailer with racks made €4,200, a 16ft Wotton grain trailer with solid sides made €4,200, another 16ft Wotton grain trailer with drop sides (needing attention) made €4,000, a 2022 6ft Redrock Shear Grab sold for €3,900.

A 2015 Belmac 12 cubic metre side slinger dung spreader made €3,400, an almost new Keltec bale slice made €2,800, a 2009 Bogballe L2 fertiliser spreader with a cover made €2,500 and a JM Agri TR4 elephant trunk bale handler only used a couple times made €1,600.

All prices listed were subject to VAT and commission of 10% for items up to €1,000, 5% for items over €1,000, with a maximum charge of €2,000 plus VAT per lot.

