The 403E has a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing four to five hours of continuous use in a mixed operating cycle.

JCB has developed a second version of the 403E ultra-compact electric wheel-loader, equipped with a fully glazed, heated cab, while minimising its draw on battery power. The 403E was introduced in 2023 with a fixed or folding open canopy, as part of JCB’s growing E-Tech range of battery-electric farming and light construction machines.

Powertrain

The 403E has a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing four to five hours of continuous use in a mixed operating cycle. The 33.4kW electric drive motor offers 0.5km/h, 8km/h and 20km/h speed ranges. It features a tipping load of 972kg or 1,090kg (with the heavy-duty counter-weight) and a choice of 2.9m or 3.1m lift heights. Weighing in close to 2.6t, the canopy and full cab versions of the machine are designed to be transported between sites on a 3.5t trailer behind a pick-up, or a light commercial vehicle.

Cab

The cab comes with heated front and rear windscreens, a heated seat and three-speed blower. The 2.2kW heater features three temperature settings and a ‘blower boost’ function to increase the interior temperature for 10 minutes before switching off to conserve energy.

The heater is automatically disabled if the cab doors are open to preserve battery power, but in warmer months, the blower can be used to circulate air regardless of whether the doors are open or closed. During cold periods, a timer function can be used to warm up the cab for 30 minutes while the battery and charger are connected, so that the machine remains primed and ready to work with a full charge.