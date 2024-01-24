The new side-throw option allows for the discharge of straw both left and right or forwards.

Spread-a-Bale has launched a new option to its M-range of straw-spreading machines at Lamma.

Named the ST (side-throw), the header allows side discharge of straw either to the left, right, or forward.

The new option can be fitted to any Spread-a-Bale model, such as the Micro, Mini, Midi or Maxi, mounted on narrow, front-end materials, handler models up to 2m wide.

The English manufacturer says the header has been designed for buildings with narrow access and passageways from 2m wide.

Depending on the direction of discharge, the direction of oil flow to the rotor is changed via a valve along with moving the front canopy to the opposite side.

It features one vertical rotor, offering a longitudinal spread pattern of 0.8m wide and up to 8m throw. It says left or right-hand side or front discharge is facilitated by the turn of a valve and canopy.

Model dependant, the Side-Throw option costs between €1,150 to €1,750 plus VAT extra.