JCB publicly showcased its new TM280S at LAMMA this week.

Recognising the gap between the TM220 (2.2t lift, 4.6m lift height and 6.5t total weight) and the TM320S (3.2t lift, 5.2m lift height and 8.14t total weight), it added the new TM280 and TM280S models. Both new models offer a 2.75t lift capacity and a 4.8m lifting height.

When planning the blueprint, JCB engineers set out a cab height of 2.59m and a new front and rear chassis so the machines could access buildings with height and width limitations.

With the new design, the engine and transmission sit lower in the revamped articulated chassis, which reduces the overall height to the top of the full-size cab, also improving rearward visibility.

JCB says the new models are up to 18cm lower than competitor machines without compromising underbelly clearance. The machines are 2.1m wide or 2.3m, depending on tyres. The TM280 is powered by a 4.8-litre JCB DieselMax engine, with 109hp on tap, which is coupled to a hydrostatic transmission (30km/h).

The TM280(S) features a 130hp variant of the DieselMax engine. It comes with the in-house built hydro-mechanical DualTech VT transmission. This operates in hydrostatic mode up to 25km/h, and then switches seamlessly to direct mechanical drive (40km/h). The machines come with a 140-litre/min piston pump hydraulics system.

The Command Plus cab on the new TM280(S) is the same structure and layout as that on the TM320, with some marginal styling differences. JCB has added a new pick-up hitch design. The tidy engineering tucks neatly into the rear chassis so that it’s away out of sight to maintain a smooth underbelly when not in use.