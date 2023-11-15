The Aero 32.1 features a 2,000-litre hopper and 24m booms with outlets every 1.2m of boom length.

The Rauch Aero mounted pneumatic fertiliser spreader is back after a speculative showing of a prototype at the 2019 Agritechnica.

The model shown was the Aero 32.1, with a 2,000-litre hopper and 24m booms with outlets every 1.2m of boom length.

But why pneumatics now? They are more complex, heavier and expensive than today’s quite accurate broadcast spreaders, and they will cost more to run.

Their spread pattern is less affected by wind; their roller metering system is very precise, and they have sharp cut-offs at crop boundaries.

But the main driver is their ability to accurately vary fertiliser application in relatively small unit areas.

A broadcast spreader typically works in block sizes of at least 24m x 24m (576m2), if attempting to vary rate in a field in response to known nutrient needs. The Aero on display had fertiliser controlled in 6m boom sections, allowing variation in 6m wide by perhaps 2m length (12m2).

Of more interest, was the individual feed roller control shown, which, when fitted, will allow fertiliser to be controlled on each individual square-metre of the field for variable application, or for automatically ensuring even application on all of the headlands and field curves or short ground.