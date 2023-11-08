Meanwhile, for the UK as a whole, 1,007 new tractors were registered in October, up 9% on the same month last year.

Registrations of new tractors in Northern Ireland for the first 10 months of 2023 are down by just 2.97% during the same period in 2022, according to figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA).

Figures show that 45 new tractors were registered in October, up by 36.4% on the 33 units registered in the same month last year.

The total number of new tractors registered in the region for the first 10 months of 2023 is now at 471 units.

Meanwhile, for the UK as a whole, 1,007 new tractors were registered in October – up 9% on the same month last year. That brought the total for the year to-date to 10,709 units, which is 5% more than in the opening 10 months of last year.

That is already higher than the annual total in three of the last eight years, most recently 2020. Regarding tractors sales figures for the Republic of Ireland, we understand there is a delay in sourcing the figures.