Agricultural and Forestry vehicles are among those exempt from the EU Council's proposal to further strengthen Co2 emission standards for the road transport sector.\ Odhran Ducie

The European Council has deemed agricultural and forestry vehicles as exempt from its proposed strengthening of Co2 emissions standards for the road transport sector. The proposal expands the scope of the regulation to make almost all new heavy-duty vehicles (HDV) with certified CO2 emissions – including smaller trucks, urban buses, coaches and trailers – subject to new emissions reduction targets set for 2030, 2035 and 2040.

The effectiveness of the proposal, which aims to help the EU contribute to its overall climate targets, will be reviewed in 2027.

The proposal also aims to encourage an increasing share of zero-emissions vehicles in the EU-wide HDV fleet, while ensuring that innovation competitiveness within the sector is preserved and built upon. It will serve as a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on the final shape of the legislation.

Currently, the HDV sector is responsible for over 25% of greenhouse gas emissions from road transport in the EU.

Member states also amended the definition of ‘zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle’, by further lowering the proposed threshold, which still covers hydrogen-fuelled vehicles. A further sub-group of vehicles was added to include extra heavy combination (EHC) trucks, so that their characteristics can be better accounted for, with regard to their energy efficiency.

The Council believes the announcement strikes a balance between the Commission proposal’s main ambition to reduce the climate impact of the heavy-duty vehicle sector, while allowing member states some flexibility in the implementation of the amended regulation.

At the same time strengthening innovation and reinforcing the EU’s competitiveness within the sector.

New targets

In line with the EU’s climate objectives for 2030 and beyond, the EU Council maintained the targets set by the Commission. These include the 2025 CO2 emissions reduction target of 15%. However, these new rules introduce new targets:

45% emissions reduction from 2030 (increased from 30%).

65% emissions reduction from 2035.

90% emissions reduction from 2040.

Member states agreed to set the targets for trailers and semi-trailers at 7.5% (Annex I).

Review

The impact of the amended regulation outlined in these targets will then be reviewed by the Commission in 2027, one year earlier than it originally had proposed.

One of the issues the Commission will have to report on in its review is progress in the deployment of public and private recharging and refuelling infrastructure for alternative fuels for vehicles covered by this regulation.

The role of the carbon correction factor (CCF) will also be assessed within the review.