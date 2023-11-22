A pressurised feed from the sprayer tank feeds the 8cm injection pins on the spoke wheels, which have a universal row-width of 25cm.

Dutch machinery manufacturer DuPont exhibited its new PTW 3000 Farmerline liquid fertiliser applicator at Agritechnica.

The unit is designed to place liquid fertiliser directly under a crop’s rooting system. The machines are designed for arable land, grassland and recreational.

This is the manufacturer’s new entry-level model. It features a tank capacity of 3,000 litres (3m3) and the dosing pump has a capacity of 380 litres per minute.

To offer a lighter solution, the tank for this model has been made from plastic, while its larger 6,000 and 8,500 litre tanks are made from stainless steel.

Its larger models come in working widths of up to 15 metres.

The new PTW 3000 Farmerline model is priced at €120,000 plus VAT.