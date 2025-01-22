The 90th anniversary PA 1935 is based on the 72 Series with a 70hp motor and 7m telescopic arm.

McConnel put on an impressive display at LAMMA, showcasing a long list of new innovations for 2025.

First up was the first sighting of the firm’s two new mid-range control options, the Global, which is set to replace the Motion control system, and the Voyager which will replace the Evolution system.

The Global controls see a small joystick and three roller switches positioned on a pod similar to the current Motion control system. All other buttons are now grouped on a compact rubber-membraned button pad.

Meanwhile, the Voyager offers a large joystick with configurable buttons for telescopic and vertical forward reach (VFR) features. It too sees all other functions and operations grouped.

Another clever innovation from McConnel was its quick-fit flail system, which will allow operators to quickly replace or swap between flail types without having to worry about worn bolt heads and nuts.

Although currently undergoing prototype stages with a patent pending, the rotor lug captures the bolt head to prevent spinning. A punch is all that is needed to release the flail from the rotor lugs.

Other updates include a special edition PA 1935 reach arm to commemorate the brand’s 90th anniversary. The PA 1935 is based on the 72 Series with a 70hp motor and 7m telescopic arm.

Making the machine unique is the fact its livery includes all the company staff signatures. It was equipped with the new 1.8m flail head which has a hydraulic hood and rear roller.

Also showcased was a new 20% wider competition flail which provides an increased overlap than the standard design.

