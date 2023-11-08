The tedder is coupled to the tractor by a two-point linkage headstock, while Malone are using Walterscheid PTO shafts and Comer gearboxes.

Malone Farm Machinery will be launching a new eight-rotor trailed tedder at Agritechnica, one of the world’s largest machinery shows, in Germany next week.

Building on the launch of its first trailed tedder last year, Malone has now introduced its second trailed tedder, namely the Tedd-air 1128T.

This new flagship machine is an eight-rotor tedder, which has a working width of 11.2m (36ft).

The Mayo manufacturer first launched its tedder range in late 2015, and since then have opted for the double hook tine design, with this machine being no different.

The tedder is coupled to the tractor by a two-point linkage headstock, while Malone are using Walterscheid PTO shafts and Comer gearboxes.

The tedder is fitted with 1.6m diameter rotors that are equipped with seven tine arms that feature a double-hooked tine.

Other features include three-position height adjustment, Kennfixx hydraulic connections, a spare wheel and an LED lighting kit. When it comes to tedding out the headland swath, a curtain is manually lowered to deflect the crop away from the edge of the field.

Weighing in at 2,860kg, it requires two double acting hydraulic connections to be operated.

The angle and height of the rotors can be adjusted. With a folded transport length of 5.6m, the unit has a transport width of 2.9m and a transport height of 2.9m.

Weighing in at 2,860kg, it requires two double-acting hydraulic connections to be operated. The machine is priced at €29,500 plus VAT.

