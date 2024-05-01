Tyrone-based J Alexander and Son Agri Machinery Sales has just been appointed as an agent for the Malone Farm Machinery range of equipment. It will offer the Mayo manufacturer’s full line of equipment, which includes the range of mounted and trailed mowers and tedders, post drivers, log splitters and toppers.
Headed up by father-and-son team, Johnny and Allen Alexander, the Omagh-based machinery dealership is also the main dealer for Belmac, Nugent, McKenna, O’Sullivan Engineering and Newrock.
The new dealer will be retailing Malone machinery in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas.
