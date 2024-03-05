Michael Doyle Auctioneers is set to host a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday, 13 March, on behalf of Martin Comerford, Ballyraggett, Co Kilkenny. Comerford was a dairy farmer who use to carry out some contracting work. With over 60 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place online from 7pm on the MartEye app.
Viewing will take place at Comerford’s yard (R95 HH28) on Saturday, 9 March, and Monday, 11 March, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Some of the standout lots include a 2012 JCB 310s telescopic loader with 8,346 hours; a 2015 Hitachi Zaxis 130 LCN excavator with 7,029 hours; a 2004 John Deere 7500 forage harvester; a 2002 John Deere 6620 with 14,000 hours and a 2008 Hi-Spec 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2023 KME dribble bar.
Other notable lots include a 2020 Abbey VF1500 twin auger diet feeder; a 2018 McConnel PA 6575T hedge-cutter (Evolution controls); a 2004 Bredal K45 spreader; a 2018 Krone Swadro TC 880 twin rotor rake and a Welger RP 220 Profi baler.
2004 Bredal K45 spreader.
2018 Krone Swadro TC 880 twin-rotor rake.
2004 John Deere 7500 forage harvester.
2002 John Deere 6620 with 14,000 hours.
2018 McConnell PA 6575T hedge-cutter (Evolution controls).
2020 Abbey VF1500 twin auger diet feeder.
2008 Hi-Spec 2,500-gallon tanker with a 2023 KME dribble bar.
