Yanmar is set to officially launch a new organisation dedicated to advancing electrification in the compact off-highway segment.

Yanmar is set to officially launch a new organisation dedicated to advancing electrification in the compact off-highway segment.

Yanmar, who claims to have been the first to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933, will commence operations of the new electrification unit in April 2025.

The company has said it will focus on delivering a diverse portfolio of e-powertrain solutions, including batteries and eDrives. As a component manufacturer, supplier, and integrator, Yanmar has said the new unit will work closely with its long-standing customers to electrify applications such as excavators, wheel loaders, and other industrial machinery.

The new unit will concentrate on three primary product areas: Yanmar-branded industrial machinery, machinery for original equipment manufacturers, and components and e-powertrains for industrial machinery.