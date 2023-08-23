The finalists in the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2023.

Dwayne Shiels, a pedigree sheep farmer from Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was crowned the FBD Young Farmer of the Year on Tuesday night.

He saw off stiff challenges from 14 other semi-finalists during the two-day competition in Co Sligo.

Here are the profiles of all those who competed in the semi-final.

Conor Doran, Wexford, Other Enterprise

Conor works as a product owner for Herdwatch. He designs and decides what new features come to the land management part of the app. He has a Masters in Sustainable Agriculture from UCD and he is an organic tillage farmer on his home farm.

Patrick Egan, Mayo, Drystock

Patrick is a full-time sheep and suckler farmer in Kilgarriff, Co Mayo. He studied Agriculture and Environmental Management as well as Rural Development in Mountbellew and GMIT. On the farm, he aims to get the most out of genetics and grass as possible.

Jim Moore, Kilkenny, Dairy

Jim is a dairy farmer milking 160 three-way cross cows with his dad. He has a Holstein-based herd crossed with Norwegian red and Jersey. He rears all of his own youngstock and has an overall stocking rate of 2.89/ha.

Philip Tallon, Meath, Other Enterprise

Philip is an apple farmer from Meath. He has his own business called Lacystown Gardens and Nursery, which sells apple drinks from apples that have been grown on his farm.

He is also now branching out into the drinks producing industry.

Caitríona Power, Clare, Dairy

Caitríona is a dairy and suckler farmer from Kilnamona, Co Clare. She completed her Green Cert in 2016 and she is in a farming partnership with her father, Gerard.

John Cashman, Cork, Drystock

John is running a suckler enterprise calving down 20-25 cows, selling calves at seven to eight months of age in October. He has been farming in partnership with his father since 2019. He has expanded gradually, starting with AAX and HEX out of the dairy herd. He is now heading towards LMX for better quality weanlings.

Luke Kenny, Meath, Dairy

Luke is a dairy farmer from Wilkinstown, Co Meath. He has been farming in partnership with his parents for the past year. Currently, they are running a spring-based herd of 300 cows. The herd consists of 70% NZ Jersey cross and 30% black-and-white Friesians.

Seán Kelly, Tipperary, Dairy

Seán is a dairy farmer from Nenagh, Co Tipperary. He has a Green Cert from Gurteen Agricultural College and is milking 120 cows. On the farm, he has a huge emphasis on performance and efficiency.

Karl Heaslip, Cavan, Dairy

Karl is a dairy farmer who is farming in partnership with his parents. They are farming a 95 cow dairy herd, along with all replacements being reared on the farm. Their aim for the farm is to continuously improve their herd genetics and herd production year on year. Karl also has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Level 6 specific purpose certificate in farm administration.

Timmy Lane, Cork, Drystock

Timmy is a drystock farmer from Co Cork. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Level 6 specific purpose certificate in farm administration. He farms on approximately 60ha, running three systems, 30 purebred Hereford and Aberdeen Angus suckler cows, 100 breeding ewes and rears 60 calves to stores.

Liam Smith, Waterford, Dairy

Liam is a dairy and beef farmer from west Waterford. He milks 200 cows and finishes all the dairy beef followers in partnership with his parents, Michael and Maura.

Stephen O’Keeffe, Limerick, Dairy

Stephen is a farm manager on a leased farm in Limerick. He is milking 170 spring calving cows along with young stock. He is developing his own herd of cows, including a small herd of pedigree Ayrshires.

Liam Brophy, Laois, Dairy

Liam is a dairy farmer from Co Laois. He is a new entrant to farming in his third season. He is now milking 140 cows in a spring calving system.

Mark Collins, Kilkenny, Dairy

Mark is a dairy farmer. He studied Dairy Business at UCD and graduated in 2020. He now farms at home, milking 450 crossbred cows in a spring-calving grass-based system. He promotes economic, environmental and social sustainable dairy farming online via his platform @mcmilkingit.