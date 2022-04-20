Kerry man Michael Curran will take up his role as Macra CEO next week.

Macra na Feirme has appointed former member of the Irish Defence Forces Michael Curran to the role of chief executive of the organisation following a lengthy recruitment process. He will commence the role next week.

Curran is a native of Waterville in south Co Kerry and comes from a small farming background.

He joined the Irish Defence Forces in 1993 where he served in a variety of roles over 24 years, both at home and on three occasions overseas with the United Nations in Lebanon and Liberia.

Following his defence force career, Curran took up the role of CEO of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in 2017.

Speaking ahead of commencing the role of Macra CEO, Curran said: “There exists within Macra an exceptionally strong staff team combined with a committed Board and exceptional volunteers. I look forward to working alongside all within Macra to contribute to the future of rural Ireland and all who live there.”

Macra president John Keane said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mick onboard and are looking forward to working with him on developing our new strategy and setting the direction for our organisation for years to come. Mick’s depth of experience across many areas will be of huge benefit to Macra na Feirme as we move forward.”

Interim CEO

The board of Macra thanked long time staff member Derrie Dillon for filling the role of interim CEO while the position was recruited for over the past number of months.

Board chair Andrew Doyle said: “Derrie has provided stability and stewardship of the organisation during this period, which has kept our organisation stable and strong.”

“Derrie has been an integral part of the team in Macra for many years and his leadership and organisational knowledge have been invaluable and will remain so into the future as he plays a vital role in the development and progression of Macra,” said John Keane.