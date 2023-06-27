The Drama competition sees a one-act play, where cast members tread the board in a display of acting worthy of being on Broadway.

As Macra clubs around the country take a well-earned break during the summer, Macra’s national competitions committee is busy working behind the scenes to prepare another calendar of competitions for clubs and regions to take part in, says Conor Murphy, competitions chairperson.

Ensuring there is a full suite of competitions to take part in is one of the main jobs of the committee.

The range of competitions include agri affairs, sports, public-speaking debates and entertainment. With plenty of variety in each, there is something for every Macra member.

Summer preparation

Work in the committee is underway this summer to roll out presiding officer training, for ensuring members are well-equipped on how competitions should be run.

A hosting information night is also being organised, so clubs and regions will know what’s involved in hosting and running a competition on the day.

Macra’s year will be starting off with a GAA final to rival the Sam Maguire and Brendan Martin Cup, National Dairy Council GAA All-Ireland! It will be a day where teams from all over the country challenge each other for that final victory of lifting the plaque.

With many members claiming that they could have played county if it wasn’t for “the injury”, this is their chance to live out that dream.

After that is the Indoor Soccer Finals, a high-stakes day to reach the final and win that match – a great day to get out, meet up with other clubs and make some friends and memories along the way.

Bowling

Another competition that is sure to get clubs up and running after the summer break is bowling.

With many clubs using it as an opportunity to recruit new members for the year ahead, it’s sure to reel in new members and get them coming back again and again.

As the year goes on, we’ll test out your eye and see if you know your heifers from your weanlings with our beef, sheep and dairy stock judging event. Can you spot the best sheep in the flock? Do you know the cow whose cream would rise to the top?

Great to get the hurlers off the ditch and put their money where their mouths are and put their knowledge to the test.

Public speaking

For the talkers and debaters out there, there’s an amazing selection of competitions to take part in.

From impromptu speaking – where you can test your ability to talk by pulling a topic out of a hat and discussing it – to being given a half-hour with your team to propose or oppose a motion in the impromptu debating.

Novice and Senior Debating is a fantastic competition to take part in and to watch.

As clubs propose and oppose the motion, we’ll be seeing the different arguments being laid out, along with all the rebuttals and heckles along the way.

Drama

Finally, it is the members’ favourite – light entertainment. This comprises of two main competitions, Capers and Drama.

With the preparation for both getting clubs through the winter months with rehearsals, they can finally see all their hard work and effort out on stage.

Capers offers lots of entertainment; from instrumental, to dance, to comedy there’s something for everyone.

The Drama sees a one-act play, where cast members tread the board in a display of acting that could be worthy of a show on Broadway!

The Competitions Committee is being chaired by Conor Murphy and vice-chair Josephine O’Neill, along with the rest of the committee, who are working away diligently to ensure that every new and seasoned member enjoys the competition.

Remember, it’s not just about the winning, but the friends and memories that you make along the way in Macra that stand to you.