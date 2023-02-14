Macra has issued a warning to Government, urging political leaders to come clean on potential plans to flood rural Ireland and cut cattle numbers.

The young farmer organisation’s president John Keane said an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report expected to advise Government to cull 30% all livestock and rewet 90% of all reclaimed land is “deeply troubling”.

“It is deeply troubling to see an EPA report being reported calling for a reduction in livestock levels of 30% and the rewetting of 90% of reclaimed land in order to meet its climate targets,” he said.

Keane warned that these measures alone will remove at least 20% of the State’s land mass out of food production, removing opportunity for young farmers.

He said it will also reduce Ireland’s capacity to produce high-quality protein through a reduction in the national herd.

“The report from the EPA has been formulated in a vacuum, in the absence of any farmer involvement or consultation.

“We see again another State body telling farmers and farm families what to do without even a mention to farmers in the report and - surprise, surprise - no mention of young farmers,” he said.

Engagement

The Macra president pointed out that his organisation has engaged proactively with both the dairy and beef Food Vision groups over the past year.

He said that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue tasked these groups with delivering a plan for emissions reductions in both sectors and noted that the EPA was also involved.

“It is really disappointing to see a report from the EPA, whom are members of the Food Vision groups, of this nature, given their support and endorsement of the dairy and beef Food Vision reports on emissions reductions.

“Our food producers have and will always produce food, based on best practice as derived from experience, research and science. We as a country have world class scientists working with Teagasc on areas of new research that will deliver emissions reduction for the sector,” he said.

Most sustainable

Keane claimed Ireland produces protein in the most environmentally sustainable manner in the world, specialised in grass-fed protein.

“No one is going to argue that there is sufficient protein to feed the ever-increasing population, therefore it is hard to fathom why we, who have always punched above our weight internationally, would take a conscious decision to reduce our capacity to feed the rest of the world,” he said.

The Macra president described suggestions that Ireland only needs to produce enough food to feed 5m people as opposed to the 40m it currently feeds as an “isolationist perspective that was tried previously and failed”.

“Can we really afford to reduce our capacity to produce food in the least environmentally impactful manner in the world?,” he asked.

