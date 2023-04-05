Macra’s has confirmed the line-up of its elected leaders for the coming two years after the presidential election count took place on Wednesday in the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell, Co Dublin.

Leading the young farmers’ group will be Elaine Houlihan, who is replacing outgoing president John Keane in the top-seat at the coming Macra AGM.

Only the roles of Munster and northwest vice-presidents were contested, with Macra president John Keane and CEO Michael Curran overseeing the counts.

Houlihan had been announced as the president-designate last month when running nominations closed, to which she was unopposed.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the farmer said she is just coming to terms with the significance of her election.

“It’s only really hitting me today that I’m taking over as president. Unfortunately, no one ran against me so for the past month I have been coming to terms with it,” Houlihan revealed.

“It’s something I am looking extremely forward to and I have a great presidential team behind me.

“My main priority will be getting Macra back up and going; getting members will be our main focus.

“We’re member-led and it’s time to put our members first. We will work to become a household name again over the next two years,” she said.

Votes cast

Munster Vice president, Aishling O’Keeffe, saw off strong competition from Caitríona Power.

O’Keefe’s seat leaves the top table with an even, 50:50 male-female split.

“It’s an honour and a privilege. I’m taking on the role 30 years after my own father held it. One of my big priorities is to run competition workshops and more Munster social days,” O’Keeffe stated to the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We want to get people out and about, meeting all across Munster,” the Co Cork dairy farmer and accountant said.

Leinster

Also unopposed was Leinster Vice president, Patrick Jordan, who told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is ready to put his professional experience in fundraising when assisting local clubs.

“I’m greatly honoured to receive a mandate from the good, decent members of Leinster Macra na Feirme,” the Co Carlow young farmer said.

“My manifesto for the next two tears will be to re-establish the Leinster regional executive of the year awards and work with clubs goalsetting for the year ahead.”

Northwest

Northwest Vice president and full-time beef farmer, Robert Lally, is ready to get Macra clubs in his region working closer together.

Lally came out on top of Patrick Greenan from Co Monaghan once votes were counted.

“I’m over the moon, I’m absolutely ecstatic and heartened by all the support,” Lally commented after the count.

“I can’t wait to start making positive change in the northwest, with an emphasis on growing relationships between the wonderful counties in the region and getting members involved in as much activity as possible.

“We want the west to be the best and we’re going to do it.”