Macra held their annual Leadership Conference and Training Day on Saturday 23 September, in the Athlone Springs Hotel. The event was a huge success, with almost 200 club and county officers receiving training in their various roles.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet

The training was sponsored by Macra Agricultural Skillnet, which provides part-funded training to Macra members and those in the agri-food industry.

The training available through Macra Agricultural Skillnet covers everything from first-aid and CPR, to agriculture-specific training, like DIY-AI and hoofcare courses – and even a part-funded master’s programme.

The day kicked off early, with an update from some of the various committees working on different projects within the organisation, including the Inclusivity working group, which highlighted how some simple tweaks to how we organise events can make Macra more appealing to potential new members.

Something as simple as changing the wording from a ‘Farm Walk’ to a ‘Farm Tour’ can make the event feel more accessible to people.

SDG championship

Also highlighted on the day, was Macra’s continuing role as a Sustainable Development Goal champion for the year.

The role of an SDG champion is to raise public awareness of the SDGs and act as a good practice example of how an organisation can contribute to and integrate the SDGs into their work and activities.

To show just how easy it is to incorporate these goals into the activities and events Macra already do, there was a swap shop held in the background of the day’s activities.

Members brought their no-longer-needed items of good quality clothing to swap with each other, and let their unwanted items be treasured in someone else’s wardrobe.

Once the formal training had started for the day, attendees were split into club officers and county officers.

Training

Club officers received training in the core roles of Chair, Secretary, Treasurer and PRO, while county officers headed off for a morning of team building.

Everyone gathered again for lunch, after which the groups swapped and the club officers then headed off to their own team-building session, while county officers split into groups to receive training in their roles, including Chair, Secretary, Treasurer, PRO, YFDG officers, Competitions officers, Rural Youth officers and more.

Leadership Awards

Running in parallel with the officer training and team building on the day, were the final two rounds of the Leadership Awards, in association with ABP Food Group.

The 12 finalists took part in a problem-solving session in the morning, where they had to establish three Macra clubs in the newly sprung-up county of Tír na nÓg.

After lunch, each finalist had a one-to-one interview with our judges, and the winners were decided.

The day continued with a delicious meal in the Athlone Springs Hotel, where the winners of both the Volunteer of the Year Award and the Leadership Awards received their awards. Both awards are sponsored by ABP Food Group. A huge congratulations to all who received awards on the night.

The evening concluded with an inspiring speech from Enda O’Doherty – who spoke to members about the madness of carrying a washing machine up Kilimanjaro, and the importance of finding your ‘why’.

After everyone caught the second-half of the all-important rugby match on the big screens, members and guests danced and sang into the early hours of the morning.