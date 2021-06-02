John Keane Macra president on his home farm in Co Laois

There were 11,206 members in Macra na Feirme in 2020, a 9.86% increase on 2019, according to Macra’s annual report for 2020.

This is the highest membership number in a number of decades and resulted in membership revenue of €460,900 last year for the young farmers’ organisation, up from the €387,674 generated in 2019.

The association also increased its membership fees by €10 last year, with a student/first-time membership fee costing €35 and a renewal costing €60.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Macra CEO Denis Duggan said 2020 was a challenging year for the organisation and for members, as a result of pandemic restrictions.

“Despite that, it was a positive year financially for the organisation. Membership was up by 1,000, driven by a high rate of member renewals and a sustained rate of first-time members,” he said.

Macra’s overall surplus of €133,253 was down on 2019 (€345,760), with the pandemic posing a challenge to funding and overall income dropping 7%.

Total income for 2020 stood at €2,487,371, down on the 2019 figure of €2,685,801.

Income generated from milk levies fell last year to €253,894, down almost €30,000 on the year previous.

Duggan attributed this to the numbers paying the levy, milk price and volumes. “It can be a volatile income because it’s subject to changes,” he said.

COVID-19

The onset of the pandemic last year resulted in Macra establishing a COVID-19 management committee, made up of senior management and board directors.

Costs directly associated with COVID-19 came to €34,635, with expenditure on face masks, COVID-19 return to action packs for clubs, signage, hand sanitiser and training of club officers. Also included in this expenditure was a token to club and county officers.

Staffing numbers increased to 24 in 2020 and the wage bill increased from €694,901 to €815,201. Macra paid €28,111 into pension schemes last year.

Looking ahead

Events are a key attraction of Macra for young farmers and the rural youth. However, COVID-19 put paid to all plans for 2020. Instead, the association completed 761,549 minutes of video calls on Zoom for member events, the equivalent of almost 529 days of online activity.

Duggan said the remainder of 2021 will be a transition year, with a return to member activities high on the agenda.

“Who knows what the back-end of the year will be like. We’re planning for a scenario where in 2022 we can get back to a normal calendar of events and activities.”

On the business front, Duggan said Macra will be reviewing its strategy plan “Rurally Active, Engaging and Transforming 2017-2023” and it intends to have a new strategy in place by the end of 2022.

“We’re in a very positive position. Five years ago membership was 6,000, staff numbers were 15 to 16 people and we were generating €1.3m to €1.5m a year. Had the pandemic not hit, we would have surpassed €3m in income,” he said.