Macra’s "Mr Personality" festival will be held in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, this weekend.

A total of 24 contestants from Macra clubs across the country will compete across two days of interviews and activities, Friday and Saturday 14 and 15 April.

The 16th annual festival will be held at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel. Still organised by Kilkenny County Macra, it is the first year the festival will be held outside the marble county.

The weekend is sponsored by Kilkenny, Carlow and District Farm Relief Services.

Festival

The Mr Personality contestants have a jam-packed weekend ahead of them with their on-stage interviews commencing at the Talbot Hotel at 8pm on Friday evening. Beat 102-103’s Michelle Heffernan will be MC for the proceedings.

Interviews and the optional talent performances by the contestants will be followed by music from The Waxies and a DJ until late.

On Saturday morning, the 24 contestants will face private interviews with the festival judges and group challenges will take place after lunch.

A formal festival banquet will follow at 7.30pm followed by band Hot Fuss. The Macra Mr Personality 2023 will be announced at 12 midnight and a DJ will continue the celebrations until the early morning.

2022 winner Shane Quigley said that “of all the opportunities I’ve been afforded through my time in Macra, my absolute highlight has to be taking part in Mr P”.

Tickets

Tickets for the banquet meal can be booked by contacting Laura or Willie in The Talbot Hotel on (052) 6188700. Tickets to the Saturday banquet after party, from 10pm, will cost €15 and are available at the door.

Full details of the event are available on www.mrpersonality.ie or through contacting festival committee members Christine O’Neill on 087 312 8562 or Aoife Power on 087 753 5154.

