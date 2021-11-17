Macra na Feirme agriculture conference

Join us on Friday 26 November in The Heritage, Killenard, for the Macra na Feirme national conference 2021: Climate, the Conundrum. Young Farmers - Up for the Challenge!

For more information and registration visit https://www.macraskillnet.ie/pages/macra-national-conference

Location: The Heritage, Killenard, County Laois, Ireland R32 PW10.

Time: 10am – 1pm.

As the event is a hybrid conference, with in-person or online attendance, it and will be livestreamed via Zoom. In-person spaces are limited, so early booking is advised.

This hybrid conference will tackle the economic, environmental and social aspects of climate change and show how young farmers are meeting this challenge.

Speakers:

Marie Donnelly (chairperson of the Climate Change Advisory Council).

Professor Frank O’Mara (director of Teagasc).

Shane Fitzgerald (Macra na Feirme ag affairs chair, Signpost farmer and young farmer).

Eoin Lowry (head of agri sector, Bank of Ireland).

Pat Murphy (CEO, Kerry Dairy).

Diana Lenzi (CEJA).

Do you know the next Young Farmer of the Year?

Applications are now open for the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of Year competition with the official launch of the revamped competition with increased prize money. Young farmers must first be nominated for the competition here.

The nominated young farmer will receive the application form, which must be completed before the close of applications on Friday November 26. This competition is kindly sponsored by FBD Insurance, IFA and NRN.

Dates to note:

Nominations close Monday 22 November.

Applications close Friday 26 November.

Video interviews to be completed by Thursday 2 December.

Semi-final interviews 13 and 14 December.

Final six interviews 14 December. Visit www.macra.ie for more information.

Rural Youth news

This month, the theme of the Rural Youth calendar is #MindOurMen.

Throughout the month, members are being encouraged to raise awareness and funds for all the dads, brothers, sons, and mates in our lives.

Whether members want to ‘grow a mo’, move for Movember or host an event, all they need to do is join the Macra team.

Different themes are being encouraged throughout the month including MOve your men – getting out and being active, MOve it national walk in each of the Macra regions, MOving health in a positive direction by understanding self-care and signposting a bro who’s feeling low.

If there is an opportunity to educate people on how to support and encourage men to be more vocal and seek help, then it can help reduce the stigma and the archaic image that men shouldn’t show their emotions or express their feelings.

Each club will have an opportunity to win 10 Macra beanie hats by simply sending in photos of their Movember awareness campaigns, activities or events to ddonnelly@macra.ie.