Macra staff, Derrie Dillion, Kathryn Snell, president John Keane and training and development officer Jennifer Arthur outside the Macra tent at this year's National Ploughing Championships.

The rebranding of the organisation was officially launched by Maria Walsh MEP at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Wednesday 21 September.

With over 70 years of community engagement and 170 clubs nationwide, Macra has a long-standing and strong social network of over 250,000 people throughout Ireland.

A volunteer membership organisation with committed and motivated members, events range from local meetups and sporting activities to social events and national policy discussions.

In today’s world, we all strive for new friends and experiences while looking to make fresh connections. As both rural and urban Ireland changes around us, Macra aims to evolve with it to continue to lead by example.

Macra CEO Mick Curran said: “We are a membership-led organisation that is evolving and growing to represent the needs and wants of our members. The new brand represents our commitment to our past while continuing to looking forward.”

Macra's rebranded logo.

Macra president John Keane said: “The new Macra brand is a blend of the past mixed with the optimism of the future. Our roots which stem back over 77 years to our founder Stephen Cullinane are grounded in education, forming connections and challenging the status quo.

“As we look forward to the future, these values are at our core, coupled with new opportunities in connecting young people and creating an organisation that is a natural home for all rural youth. I am immensely proud of all the Macra team and members who work so diligently to progress Macra.”

As a multitude of ventures compete for everyone’s attention today, Macra recognises the importance to stand out and highlight all that we contribute to our sector and society.

Recognisable brand

A strong, relevant and recognisable brand is paramount to Macra, which includes extending to meet all the demands the organisation has for its logo.

Macra is about bowling, beverages and banter.

It is about raising our voices; public speaking, drama and debating and being heard on the issues that affect our lives.

It is about local activities and national events. It is about agriculture and culture. It is about having fun with sport and healthy competition between its nationwide network of Macra clubs. But mostly it is about you. We welcome you and your ideas to our local clubs so you can have your say and have the craic.

Meet you at Macra.