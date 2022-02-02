The purpose of the awards is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra.

The purpose of the awards, which are sponsored by ABP, is to promote young leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the massive amount of work they put into developing their local communities.

There are several rounds in the competition. After an initial round, president’s medals are awarded to a number of members who then go on to a semi-final.

Six finalists emerge out of the semi-final round who then compete for the National Leadership Awards.

This year, six women emerged as the finalists for the 2021 ABP National Leadership Awards.

The winners were:

Emma Kate O Dwyer, Co Waterford.

Sarah Kelly, Co Offaly.

Caroline O Keeffe, Avondhu Region, Co Cork.

The other finalists were:

Emma Hurley, Avondhu Region, Co Cork.

Fiona O Leary, Carbery Region, Co Cork.

Grainne McPhillips, Co Cavan.

Macra na Feirme wishes to congratulate the winners and the finalists on their accomplishments.

These female leaders exemplify leadership, commitment to their communities and to Macra na Feirme.

Additional president’s medal winners.

Conor Murphy.

Aisling O Keeffe.

Enda Armstrong.

Catriona Power.

Joanne Lawlor.

Stephanie Blewitt.

Gillian Moore.

Karl Johnson.

Joanna Gargan.

Paul Hurley.

Eibhlis Kelleher.

Sarah Baker.

Johnny Kettle.

Aishling Walsh.