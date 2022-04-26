The first event organised by the club was a farm walk in September.

Letterkenny Macra was set up online via Zoom in June 2021. Committee members have promoted the club on social media and local radio. It was a difficult time to set up a club during the pandemic. However, it didn’t stop members getting out and about and attending various activities and events when they could.

Members have attended a wide range of events including team building in Carlingford Adventure Centre, a scavenger hunt in Letterkenny, farm walks, a county exchange with Cavan and Roscommon, a stockjudging night, bowling nights, a quiz night, jiving lessons, a hike up Mount Errigal and Aurivo North West Kings and Queens.

Members also took part in the Aurivo silage competition.

The first event organised by the club was a nitrates farm walk in September with great support from Inishowen Macra and other counties attending on the day.

Members met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in Raphoe Mart.

The club looks forward to planning many more exciting events in 2022 and always welcomes new members to join