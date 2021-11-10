COP26 takes place in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November. It was attended by those countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was agreed in 1994. Topics include adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, finance, clean transport and energy transitions.

This trip to COP26 was educational and informational and did not disappoint. There were more panel discussions, workshops and presentations than there was time to attend. Among some of the highlights included ‘Agricultural ambition: delivering food security, resilience and mitigation in a changing climate’, which was hosted by the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Key take-home points included that equal access for women and young farmers are actions that must happen on national level. There has to be political will. And a Mentimeter poll asking “do you think agriculture is a part of the solution to climate change?”, to which the majority of the audience, both virtual and in-person, answered “yes”.

Another talk attended was the informal discussion of parties on gender and climate change. This discussion acknowledged the differing experiences of not only different genders but also different nationalities, along with a lengthy discussion around the role of COVID-19 and its impact on gender.

The main messages of COP26 were to search for and implement nature-based solutions and that action must take place right now before it is too late. Another strong reminder through the conference was the significance of 1.5°C, which was negotiated in 2015 in the Paris Agreement, because letting temperatures go any higher would threaten our survival globally. A highlight of the conference for some was the free travel card, available to all delegates who attended for the duration of COP26, an incentive for delegates to make use of the public transport across Scotland.

Monday and Tuesday of the first week of COP26 were focused on the world leaders’ summit, with plenty of famous faces spotted around the event, from US President Joe Biden, Prince Charles and Ireland’s very own Taoiseach. Large crowds gathered for the first week of the conference in the hope of a glimpse of the various world leaders.

On Monday 1 November, Taoiseach Micheál Martin signed the Global Methane Pledge, which promises to cut methane emissions by 30% globally. On Thursday 4 November, the Taoiseach was home to launch the Climate Action Plan which sets out how the Government intends to meet the climate targets over the next nine years. Regarding agriculture, the plan outlines a number of measures to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 22-30% by 2030, with 40 actions.