11 Peaks in 11 Weeks challengers from Seandun, Limerick, Waterford, Muskerry and Imokilly clubs pose for a picture in Kinsale.

Macra na Feirme members have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build on their personal development and experience in a key area of travel.

The Everest base camp is a bucket list adventure and not one for the faint of heart. Mount Everest is the highest mountain on earth and reaching base camp with an elevation of 5,600m is no easy feat as the altitude alone is tough on the body.

Macra members will spend their days making the trek while immersing themselves in local culture, visiting various teahouses and admiring the incredible scenery.

They will come across traditional Buddhist prayer flags and experience the Tengboche Monastery where Buddhist monks offer trekkers a blessing for a successful journey.

If participating in this adventure of a lifetime is of interest to you, please contact your local training and development officer for more information.

11 Peaks in 11 Weeks

Elaine Houlihan, Munster vice-president, and Sean Wallace, past Munster vice-president, have taken on a challenge called 11 Peaks in 11 Weeks for the Irish Community Air Ambulance, which provides a vital service to the Munster region.

Elaine and Sean are heading to the 11 regions in the Munster Macra area to raise much-needed funds and awareness for this service while encouraging Macra clubs/counties and regions to come out and join them on the way.

They are currently on peak number six and the response received within and outside of Macra is amazing. Over 60 participants have come out and joined to far.

If you would like to join Elaine and Sean, make sure that you head over to Elaine’s social media accounts: @elainemunstervp or Munster Macra on Facebook for more information.

The fundraising goal for this challenge is €3,500 which would fund one life-saving trip for someone, so if you would like to donate, all the information is on Facebook.

Alternatively, you can contact Elaine on 086-128 8318 or send an email to Munstervp@macra.ie