Some of the key issues for the members include the extension of stamp duty for young trained farmers and stock relief to the end of 2026, the implementation of the programme for Government commitment to roll out free access to contraception for women and girls aged 17 to 25 and the creation of a fund to renovate existing buildings into remote working hubs.

Macra na Feirme delegation meeting with Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy (Cavan Monaghan).

Budget 2022 is due to be announced on 12 October.

Member involvement is vitally important to the organisation and Macra na Feirme would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members who gave willingly of their time to lobby their local representatives.

Macra na Feirme delegation meeting with TD Michael Creed (Cork North-West).

