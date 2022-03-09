The 2022 Macra na Feirme National Basketball finals, sponsored by the National Dairy Council (NDC), were held on 27 February in Limerick.
Banteer Macra, Avondhu, Co Cork, won the men’s finals, with second place going to Caheragh Macra, Carbery, Co Cork.
Kilkenny City Macra, Co Kilkenny, won the women’s finals, with second place going to Kilmallock Macra, Co Limerick.
Kilmallock Macra members Caroline Curley, Sophie Blewitt, Aine Collopy, Leah Fox, Jane Kirby, Katie Lynch, runners up in the women’s basketnall final with Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.
Banteer Macra members Conor Sexton, Seamus Twomey, Mark Tully, Kelvin O’Connor, Sean O’Neill, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Josh O’Connor, Denis Taylor and Eric Dineen, winners of the mens basketball finals with Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.
Caheragh Macra members Colm McCarthy, Shane Kingston, Finnian Fitzgerald, Eugene Daly, Oisin Daly, Garóid McCarthy and Tadhg McCarthy, runners up in the men’s basketball final, with Macra na Feirme National President John Keane.
SHARING OPTIONS: