The themes are accompanied by a suite of activities and initiatives to promote the theme of the month.

  • September 2021: Mind Yourself.
  • October 2021: Road Safety.
  • November 2021: Mind Our Men.
  • December 2021: Acts of Random Kindness.
  • January 2022: Challenge Yourself.
  • February 2022: Sexual Health.
  • March 2022: Farm Safety.
  • April 2022: Mind Our Ladies.
  • May 2022: Mental Health.
  • June 2022: Celebrate Rural.
  • July 2022: Lobbying.
  • August 2022: Know Your Neighbour.

    • September’s theme is Mind Yourself, which is about promoting self-care and ensuring overall physical and mental health and wellbeing.

  • September 6: Zoom Pilates class hosted by physiotherapist Christine O’Neill from Callan Macra.
  • September 13 and 16: Aveline O’Neill will share some tips for healthy eating and what foods to stock up on for winter.
  • September 20: Mindfulness Monday consisting of a guided meditation based around walking or awareness.
  • September 27: Holistic Health.
  • September 30: Self Care Check in – We will reflect on the past month, encourage each other to check in with ourselves mentally and as a new month starts, we remember that monthly physical checks are just as important.