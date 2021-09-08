The themes are accompanied by a suite of activities and initiatives to promote the theme of the month. September 2021: Mind Yourself.October 2021: Road Safety.November 2021: Mind Our Men.December 2021: Acts of Random Kindness.January 2022: Challenge Yourself.February 2022: Sexual Health.March 2022: Farm Safety.April 2022: Mind Our Ladies.May 2022: Mental Health.June 2022: Celebrate Rural. July 2022: Lobbying.August 2022: Know Your Neighbour.
September’s theme is Mind Yourself, which is about promoting self-care and ensuring overall physical and mental health and wellbeing.September 6: Zoom Pilates class hosted by physiotherapist Christine O’Neill from Callan Macra.September 13 and 16: Aveline O’Neill will share some tips for healthy eating and what foods to stock up on for winter.September 20: Mindfulness Monday consisting of a guided meditation based around walking or awareness.September 27: Holistic Health. September 30: Self Care Check in – We will reflect on the past month, encourage each other to check in with ourselves mentally and as a new month starts, we remember that monthly physical checks are just as important.
