I got wind that Macra na Feirme was having a rebranding event last week at the Ploughing. Now I was a bit sceptical about going seeing as I’m not in the 17-35 age bracket but this didn’t seem to be an issue as I looked around the tent.

As I anticipatedly awaited for the new name reveal, I was a little underwhelmed when I learned the new name was to be just ‘Macra’.

It will be Macra no Feirme from now on so.