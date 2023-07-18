Macra and UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science will be delivering a part-time, two-year Master’s in Agricultural Extension and Innovation by distance learning.

Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation

Macra Agricultural Skillnet is delighted to once again partner with UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science in delivering a part-time, two-year Master’s in Agricultural Extension and Innovation, which is by distance learning.

The Master’s programme is primarily aimed at those working in any capacity with farmers and farm businesses – in sales, advisory, consultancy, teaching, etc.

The programme is designed to run alongside your employment and requires limited days off. The programme will begin in September.

Eligibility

It is open to all who meet the eligibility criteria.

To be eligible for the programme, you must have a Level 8 honours degree in any discipline and must be working with farmers, farm families or students in some capacity.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Shortlisting may apply and candidates who have been shortlisted will be invited to interview in early August.

Diploma in Leadership

The UCC Diploma in Leadership for Agri-Food Sector is open for applications.

The programme provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) a tailored graduate programme, which aims to enhance the skills of their current graduates and help SMEs attract and retain employees.

Graduate training is a vital part of the development of young professionals for the modern workplace.

Many sectors have well-established graduate training programmes that support early career professionals through the vital transition from education to the commercial workplace.

The SME food sector is a vital driver of Ireland’s economic prosperity.

Talent is a key element in supporting SME success, but SMEs do not always have the resources that the larger food companies can draw in for dedicated graduate training programmes.

In response to this, an exceptional, graduate programme is on offer.

Level 7 Diploma

This food and agriculture sectors-targeted, graduate development programme – which leads to a Level 7 Diploma in Leadership – offers a valuable bridge between university and working life, and will provide relevant business, management, leadership and professional development skills to young graduates in SME companies, without burdening companies with the expense of developing an in-house programme.

UCC have 30 years of experience gained from training young professionals via the Food Industry Training Unit in UCC.

This course will also be run by a dedicated, experienced team.

For more online on how to apply, go to https://www.macraskillnet.ie/.