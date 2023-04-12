I see Macra’s annual Mr Personality contest is to take place at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel this weekend. Coined ‘Mr P’, the contest sees Macra’s finest chaps don their best and showcase their talents across two days of competition.

Macra members will go through on-stage interviews, sing, dance and rattle off rhymes in their bid to grab the title.

The winner, to be crowned at midnight on Saturday night, will have staved off competition from Macra clubs across Ireland.

The Dealer wishes good luck to all involved.